Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Given New $21.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.58) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.54.

Shares of ALLO opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 667.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

