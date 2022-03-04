Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $223.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALNY. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $165.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.86.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.66). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.21% and a negative net margin of 101.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

