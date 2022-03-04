ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU) Short Interest Down 75.0% in February

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ALORU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the January 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ ALORU opened at $10.07 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth $505,000.

