Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

ASPS stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. The company had a trading volume of 714 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average of $11.39. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

