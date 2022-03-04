Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS.

ASPS traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,958. The company has a market capitalization of $170.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.54. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $14.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Rating) by 854.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions (Get Rating)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

