Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 85.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,428 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 270,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,045,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,833,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

MO stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $53.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

