Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,644,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,111,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $83,033,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 42,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,431 shares of company stock worth $10,753,938. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,957.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,125.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,312.67.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $14.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,460.00 to $4,655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,196.56.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

