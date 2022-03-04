Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.230-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.840. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.37 billion.

Amedisys stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $158.74. 311,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.13. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $122.12 and a twelve month high of $292.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $559.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amedisys will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMED. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Amedisys from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,688 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

