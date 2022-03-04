American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.23 Million

Equities analysts expect American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) to announce sales of $97.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $100.24 million. American Assets Trust reported sales of $83.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full-year sales of $395.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $386.25 million to $404.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $410.32 million, with estimates ranging from $401.57 million to $419.06 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Assets Trust.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of American Assets Trust stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.34. 6,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,386. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. American Assets Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 3,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $121,137.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,291.81. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 86,997 shares of company stock worth $3,119,726. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

