American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:AEO traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,093,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,578,497. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $848,843.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

AEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.60.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

