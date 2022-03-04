American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.53. 140,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.