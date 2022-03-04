American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.60.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.44. 187,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.39. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $18.32 and a 12 month high of $38.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total transaction of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,305 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $848,843.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robotti Robert raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 106,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,887 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.