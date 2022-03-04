American International Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 52.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $79.15 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.20 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.53.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $848.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile (Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.