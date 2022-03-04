American International Group Inc. Has $6.69 Million Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,673 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Wendy’s worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 507.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 40.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 26.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WEN. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

WEN opened at $22.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.59. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

