American International Group Inc. Has $6.99 Million Stock Position in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,760 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,376 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of NuVasive worth $6,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in NuVasive by 3,406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in NuVasive by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 298,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in NuVasive by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NUVA has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NUVA opened at $57.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.99. NuVasive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.94, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

