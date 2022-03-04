American International Group Inc. Sells 809 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Lancaster Colony worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,298,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 61.7% in the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 57.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the third quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 140.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

In other news, Director Alan F. Harris purchased 3,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.37 per share, with a total value of $499,602.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $162.82 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $145.79 and a 12-month high of $201.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 0.23.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.17). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

About Lancaster Colony (Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.