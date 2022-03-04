American International Group Inc. Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,170,000. American International Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Victoria’s Secret as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSCO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $963,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $1,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. Victoria’s Secret has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.38.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.27.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

