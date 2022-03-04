American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

