American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE AMS opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $14.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.58. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $5.04.
About American Shared Hospital Services (Get Rating)
