American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,116,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 12,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 0.53. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.94 and its 200 day moving average is $268.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.06%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. TheStreet lowered American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on American Tower from $288.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.14.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

