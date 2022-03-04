American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter worth $38,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AWK. HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

AWK stock traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,185. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.37 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.23.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.26). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is presently 34.68%.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

