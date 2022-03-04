Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) vs. Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) Financial Analysis

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) and Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Amerigo Resources and Lomiko Metals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Amerigo Resources
|$199.60 million
|1.24
|$39.80 million
|$0.22
|6.45
|Lomiko Metals
|N/A
|N/A
|-$1.36 million
|($0.01)
|-5.23
Profitability
This table compares Amerigo Resources and Lomiko Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Amerigo Resources
|19.96%
|30.29%
|15.35%
|Lomiko Metals
|N/A
|-46.41%
|-44.73%
Volatility & Risk
Amerigo Resources has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerigo Resources and Lomiko Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Amerigo Resources
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lomiko Metals
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3.00
Lomiko Metals has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 492.73%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than Amerigo Resources.
Summary
Amerigo Resources beats Lomiko Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.
Amerigo Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Lomiko Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.
