Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler cut shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $370.00.

AMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.85.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $290.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.24. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $213.38 and a 12-month high of $332.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total value of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $766,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth $4,580,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $418,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.