Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.

NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,067. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 118,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,741 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 983,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 43,166 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 244,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

