Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Issues Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-$0.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.85 EPS.
NYSE:AMRX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. The stock had a trading volume of 29,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,067. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35.
In related news, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $413,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $210,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.13.
About Amneal Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.
