Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.21. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.