Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Shares Gap Down to $28.04

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.04, but opened at $27.21. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $27.26, with a volume of 2,107 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMLX)
