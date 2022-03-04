Analysts Anticipate Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) will announce $56.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.00 million. Chatham Lodging Trust posted sales of $32.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $283.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $277.82 million to $290.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $314.15 million, with estimates ranging from $310.66 million to $317.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 241.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,473 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,725,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,692,000 after buying an additional 285,540 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 444.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 275,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 224,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CLDT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.75. 230,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,809. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $671.06 million, a P/E ratio of -29.89 and a beta of 1.88.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

