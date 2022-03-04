Analysts Anticipate Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INVA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Innoviva from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Innoviva by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Innoviva by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 99.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,018,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,602. The company has a current ratio of 54.02, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.88. Innoviva has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $20.48.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

