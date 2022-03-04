Analysts Anticipate Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) to Post -$0.64 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.59). Iovance Biotherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($2.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IOVA. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $12.97. 2,183,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,127,120. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

