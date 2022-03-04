Analysts Anticipate OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) will report $21.63 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $20.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.80 million. OptiNose reported sales of $16.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year sales of $73.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.59 million to $75.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.46 million, with estimates ranging from $105.30 million to $109.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

Get OptiNose alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPTN opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.65. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptiNose in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose (Get Rating)

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OptiNose (OPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.