Analysts Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) will post $89.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $88.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $91.40 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $82.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $382.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $381.00 million to $383.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $409.90 million, with estimates ranging from $405.50 million to $414.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $51.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,550,000 after buying an additional 34,213 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,247,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,122,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,011,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,036,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,532,000 after buying an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

