Analysts Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $235.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) will report $235.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $243.24 million and the lowest is $230.81 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $227.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Globus Medical.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. StockNews.com cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 113,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,196,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,513 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $19,603,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 317,684 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,937,000 after buying an additional 150,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,227,000. 65.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.36. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $59.37 and a twelve month high of $84.23.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

