Analysts Expect Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pear Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pear Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pear Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pear Therapeutics.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEAR. Bank of America began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pear Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,020,000.

Pear Therapeutics stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,371. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.66. Pear Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

About Pear Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics Inc is involved in developing and commercializing software-based medicines, called prescription digital therapeutics. The company’s principal pipeline of products include reset(R), for the treatment of substance use disorder, reSET-O(R), for the treatment of opioid use disorder and Somryst(R) for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pear Therapeutics (PEAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.