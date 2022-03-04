Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $602.09 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $602.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $575.02 million and the highest is $625.15 million. Signature Bank reported sales of $439.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Signature Bank by 63.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signature Bank by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Signature Bank by 10.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank stock traded down $26.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $301.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,910. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $334.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.87. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.87. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $206.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

