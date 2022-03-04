Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.34 billion. Skyworks Solutions reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $5.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,308,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 12.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,612 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 29.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,007,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth $426,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 139,441.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 23,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 9.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,124,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $215,631,000 after purchasing an additional 95,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.11. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $128.42 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

