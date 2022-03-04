Analysts Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to post $5.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.54 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.46 billion. Whirlpool reported sales of $5.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year sales of $23.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.13 billion to $23.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $23.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.93 billion to $24.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

Whirlpool stock traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.46. 27,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,555. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $183.75 and a 52-week high of $257.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is a boost from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Whirlpool by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Invst LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

