Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cytek BioSciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Cytek BioSciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Westenberg now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cytek BioSciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTKB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cytek BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

CTKB stock opened at $13.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.60. Cytek BioSciences has a 12-month low of $12.59 and a 12-month high of $28.70.

In other Cytek BioSciences news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. bought 166,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,489,676.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,047,048 shares of company stock worth $14,501,778 and have sold 60,000 shares worth $859,000.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,686,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences during the third quarter valued at $57,092,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytek BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,711,000. Miura Global Management LLC raised its stake in Cytek BioSciences by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 3,020,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,286,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,514,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

