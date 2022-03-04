Analysts Offer Predictions for Icahn Enterprises L.P.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Icahn Enterprises in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Icahn Enterprises’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

IEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of IEP opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.42. Icahn Enterprises has a twelve month low of $48.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -372.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 50,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 336.7% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 4.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the third quarter worth approximately $2,817,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

