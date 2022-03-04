Analysts Offer Predictions for Minerva Neurosciences, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Minter now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.22). William Blair also issued estimates for Minerva Neurosciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NERV opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.31).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 722,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 99,141 shares during the period. 55.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minerva Neurosciences (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.