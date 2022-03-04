Analysts Offer Predictions for Oak Street Health, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OSH)

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Oak Street Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OSH. Raymond James dropped their target price on Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

OSH opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. Oak Street Health has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $65.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.80.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $394.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,273 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 223,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,611,000 after acquiring an additional 184,322 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $25,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

