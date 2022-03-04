Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/2/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/1/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from 530.00 to 585.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/28/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Novo Nordisk’s earnings and sales beat estimates in Q4. Its marketed drug, Ozempic, is off to a solid start. The launch of Rybelsus also looks impressive. Yearly growth is driven by all geographical areas. Novo Nordisk has one of the broadest diabetes portfolios in the industry. Ozempic, Rybelsus, Xultophy and Saxenda have been helping the company maintain momentum. Label expansion of these existing drugs is expected to further boost sales. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, lower realized prices in the Unites States, loss of exclusivity for products and stiff competition are affecting sales. Sales are also being negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, the supply challenges for Wegovy has hurt the stock. The patent expiry on some of the products in Novo Nordisk’s portfolio is concerning too.”

2/13/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/5/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/3/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was upgraded by analysts at Danske from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/25/2022 – Novo Nordisk A/S was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE NVO opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $66.59 and a 52 week high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

