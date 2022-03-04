Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Admiral Group (ADM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Admiral Group (LON: ADM):

3/4/2022 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,950 ($39.58) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Admiral Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 3,061 ($41.07) price target on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on the stock.

2/8/2022 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/2/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,059 ($41.04) to GBX 3,061 ($41.07). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,462 ($46.45) price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Admiral Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,245 ($43.54) to GBX 3,462 ($46.45). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2022 – Admiral Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,245 ($43.54) price target on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Admiral Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,850 ($38.24) to GBX 2,900 ($38.91). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of ADM stock traded down GBX 35 ($0.47) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 2,505 ($33.61). 1,038,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,160. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,065.66 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,172.44. Admiral Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,492 ($33.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,706 ($49.72).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 118 ($1.58) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In other news, insider Geraint Jones bought 3,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($34.54) per share, with a total value of £100,231.56 ($134,484.85).

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

