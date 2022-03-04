Analysts Set Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Price Target at $106.00

Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.43. 11,927 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,227. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $77.79 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.42. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,004,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,530,000 after buying an additional 481,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,347 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,915,000 after buying an additional 589,621 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,512,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $137,752,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,608,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 811,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $71,190,000 after buying an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition, high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation, and medical equipment, and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.