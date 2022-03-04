Analysts Set Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Target Price at €3.41

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.04) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.02) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Shares of AF stock opened at €3.76 ($4.23) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($16.46). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.