Analysts Set EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Target Price at $24.07

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.07.

Several brokerages recently commented on EDRVF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.40) price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$23.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $24.22. EDP Renováveis has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

