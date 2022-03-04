Analysts Set Expectations for Harsco Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Harsco in a research report issued on Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harsco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.18 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HSC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

HSC opened at $12.96 on Thursday. Harsco has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,232,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 48,112.6% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,315 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Harsco by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,445,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,673 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harsco by 1,233.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,127,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,604 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $15,058,000. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Harsco news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III acquired 25,000 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harsco (Get Rating)

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.