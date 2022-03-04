Analysts Set Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Target Price at $199.07

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.87.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $195.24 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $228.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.91%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total transaction of $822,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,875 shares of company stock worth $2,483,166 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.6% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

