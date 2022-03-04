Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Target Price at $37.75

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.75.

FOX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of FOX from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.18. 24,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,126. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.02. FOX has a twelve month low of $31.87 and a twelve month high of $42.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of FOX by 894.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

