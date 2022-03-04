Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

A number of research firms have commented on TV. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TV opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.71. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

