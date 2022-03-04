Analysts Set Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Target Price at $20.33

Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.
A number of research firms have commented on TV. UBS Group lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 111.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 44.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (Get Rating)
Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.
