Analysts Set J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) PT at $16.37

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:JSAIY opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. J Sainsbury has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.68.

J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandising and Clothing, Financial Services and Property Investments. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing.

