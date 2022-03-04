Analysts Set Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) PT at GBX 70.86

Shares of Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 70.86 ($0.95).

TLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.07) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. raised their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tullow Oil in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Tullow Oil stock traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 52.86 ($0.71). The company had a trading volume of 13,250,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,188. Tullow Oil has a 52 week low of GBX 39.88 ($0.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 51.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £758.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

