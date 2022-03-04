Analysts Set Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) PT at C$66.25

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.25.

WPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$51.00 price target for the company.

Shares of TSE WPM traded up C$1.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$59.46. 898,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,586. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$52.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$52.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 13.63. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$44.41 and a one year high of C$59.78.

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

